Fashion rules to styling chiffon during winter

Fashion rules to styling chiffon during winter.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you some easy ways to wear chiffon fashion during winter months. Normally reserved for warmer months, in recent years, chiffon has become the go to piece of fashion for chic winter styling.

Chiffon can be dressed up or down

Its great look can make any shirt or skirt look incredibly stylish and sexy at the same time. However, this does not mean it’s a throw on a go piece of fashion that will make you look good.

There are certain rules and ways to wear chiffon during winter months. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we have put together a quick guide to help you style the magnificent chiffon look for the season ahead.

What is chiffon?

Before we get started, let’s explain exactly what chiffon is. Chiffon is a lightweight material that is constructed using plain inter woven sheer fabric.

The twist put into the crepe yarns pull the fabric slightly in either direction during construction. This gives it that stretch and slightly rough feel to it. Silk is a popular choice of chiffon top. However, polyester is the more popular given it doesn’t crease as easy.

What does chiffon work with best?

Chiffon is sheer right, so you know it’s very feminine and sexy. As far as winter goes, chiffon above the waist works best unless you are talking dresses.

Stylish chiffon blouses or intricate chiffon dress designs are absolutely fabulous fashion choices during winter months. They can be dresses up or down without too much hassle.

Dark chiffon blouses with blue or black jeans are sexy super casual fashion during winter. Although it’s a relaxed finish, the chiffon adds some sexiness to your look.

This also works for the maxi skirt or dress and chiffon top fusion. Don’t be scared to experiment with chiffon designs during winter. Bows and ruffles look fab and add extra detailing to your look.

Styling tops to wearing your summer dress this winter

Winter is unlike the rest of any of the other seasons. The weather can change in an instant and without warning. Here are a few things to consider if you intend wearing your summer dress this winter.

Rule number one is looking stylish without having to compromise on keeping warm. No point looking good while freezing yourself to death.

Always invest in at least one piece of laying like a good winter coat or jacket. Opt for neutral shades as they are easy to fuse with other pieces in your wardrobe.

Every woman should have at least 3 pairs of good warm and stylish winter tights in her draw during winter. Black opaques and even light wool tights are great “go to” pieces when temperatures dip.

A reliable pair of boots. Yep it goes without saying but stylish waterproof boots are a must for winter fashion. They keep your feet, ankles and legs insulated from the outside weather. The fun bit is, you get to choose the length.

Scarfs, hats and gloves make for great warm accessories. Try and go for colour block designs or neutral shadings they can pair more easily with the rest of your wardrobe.

Fashion rules to styling chiffon during winter : Irish fashion news : Ladies fashion Ireland