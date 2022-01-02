Why ladies chokers are back in fashion for 2022

Here are Irish fashion news we are going to explain why ladies chokers are back in fashion for 2022. As timeless and always fashionable stable, chokers are set to take over our wardrobes in 2022.

Thanks to a revival in trends from the 80s and 90s, it was only a matter of time before we feel back in love with these super cute accessories again.

They look good on everyone, are easy to style and work for any and all occasions. If you are still on the fence about chokers, keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out why they are back in 2022.

Should You Wear A Choker?

Whether it is used to enhance your natural beauty or add some detail to a basic outfit, you need a choker.

They highlight your natural beauty by accentuating your jaw and collar bones.

You can layer basic styles with mixed-media pieces for a unique look.

They can give new life to old jewellery. You can layer them with different necklace lengths or attach different charms.

Or embrace the diamond and gem trend. Many choker styles incorporate diamonds, crystals and other gems for a dazzling look.

How To Style A Black Choker?

If you are unsure of how to choose a choker, a black one is the best place to start. Much like with your clothing, a black choker is versatile and easy to style.

For day to night, there is a black choker for every occasion. For a throwback to the 80s and 90s, you can make a black shoelace choker. Simply wrap a black shoelace around your neck two or three times and pair it with a denim jacket and a pair of Vans.

However, if a black shoelace choker is too basic, you can add a touch of luxury to your outfit with some velvet. Black velvet will turn your party dress into a real winter treat. Not to mention it looks luxurious when paired with jewel tones.

But you don’t have to just stick with black. As mentioned, a diamond choker can add some sparkle and elegance to any outfit. Or you can use a leather choker for some edge.

