6 fashion tips how to style women’s blue blazers this winter

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to look at great ways to style Women’s blue blazer jackets for the season ahead. Most blue blazer designs can add lift to any fashion look when styled correctly.

The great think about shades of blue is they go with almost any colour. Whether it’s trousers, midi skirts or even jeans, blue blazers are always a great match choice. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we are going to look at simple but effective ways to style blue blazers during winter months.

Coordinate with a pair of matching trousers

There is nothing like the monochrome fashion look to present a stylish finish. It is also a safe way to dress top to bottom in in blue. Trust us it’s a given. Wide leg matching trousers and blazer in blue looks polished.

Try adding a contrasting blue shirt or blouse to your look along with neutral pumps or heels. This makes your fashion assemble both chic and exciting both day and night.

Inject a pink shirt to your blue blazer look

Pink fashion at any time of the year adds excitement to any fashion assemble. A dulled down shade of pink including Watermelon, fuscia or magenta are great shirt choices to pair with trousers.

This helps to add a touch of femininity to your look but still gives it structure. The good news is, white trousers or jeans also works well with this look.

Chelsea boots

For any of you gals who like to add edge to your blue blazer look then think Chelsea boots. They make a change to heels and Chelsea boots can add more protection to the feet during winter.

Black or brown Chelsea’s work best with white, black or navy jeans or pants. Neutralise your top with shades of whites or greys. The add your blue blazer to smarten up what is a stylish chic day to night finish.

Blue blazer and grey pants look

Looking to dress up your blue blazer look for formal occasions? Then grey trousers can be your best friend. Inject some creativity into your choice of top by adding a ruffled polka dot blouse.

Neutral stripes also work with this look in the form of a smart crisp shirt. Add heels and you are dressed to empower anyone with this great fashion finish.

The blue blazer and skinny jeans effect

This is more of a casual smart combo to get you from the office to the bar with friends in style. Given blue works with most colours, black, navy or white skinny jeans are a great choice or denim wear below the waist.

Let’s wander upstairs and this all depends on the occasion when it comes to choosing the right top. Again, blouses and shirts are great choices and it’s all down to colour and design.

Get creative with bow designs as it adds some extra femininity to your look. A bright red or burgundy beret and contrasting crossbody bag make your look Parisian. Loafers or low-rise heels to finish.

Make your blazer look suave with a turtleneck

We absolutely love the fashion combination of a turtleneck sweater and blue blazer. It is both stylish and chic and the easiest look if them all to pull off. If works for both smart and casual dressing.

Black turtleneck sweater worn with blue blazer and jeans is smartly casual. This allows for white sneakers to the feet. To dress it up, switch out your sneakers for kitten heels. Red, grey and burgundy turtleneck are also another great option.

