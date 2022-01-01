How to make your winter wardrobe fashion trendy

Here at Irish fashion news we are going to show you easy ways how to make your winter wardrobe fashion trendy. When the cold weather kicks in, many of us stick to our trusty outerwear and winter wardrobe basics.

However, this doesn’t mean that you have to forego style and embrace practicality. With just the right style tricks, you can have both. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to make your winter wardrobe trendy.

Swap Your Sweatshirts For Hoodies

Thanks to the pandemic and lockdown, we have gotten to know our loungewear pretty well over the past year or so. For a long time, crewneck sweatshirts seem to be the premiere form of loungewear.

However, the times, they are a changing. It seems that hoodies have made their way back onto the top of the piles of comfy clothing. So, why not swap out your basic sweatshirts for classic hoodies this season? The best part is that they look super chic underneath your coat.

Wear Your Skirts And Dresses With Tights And Boots

We have often spoken about the important part that accessories play in your wardrobe. When used the right way, they can completely transform any outfit you own.

Instead of hiding away your summer wardrobe at the first sign of bad weather, break out your accessories. In particular, your boots and tights.

They will allow you to play around with more of your wardrobe and keep your legs warm. If you are feeling a little extra, go for tights in a fun pattern or design.

Swap Plain Puffer Jackets With Playful Designs

When the cold weather kicks in, we don’t blame you for wrapping up in your oversized coat all winter long. But that doesn’t mean that you have to stick with boring, plain outerwear.

As your jacket is going to be the focal point of your outfit, why not choose something that’s a little on the playful side? This could be a floral pattern or even a bold and bright colour. If bright colours or patterns are not your thing, go for a different texture.

How to make your winter wardrobe fashion trendy. Irish fashion news. Ladies fashion Ireland