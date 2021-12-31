Ways to make your puffer jacket look stylish

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you easy ways to make your puffer jacket look stylish this fashion season. When it comes to fashion trends, sometimes the most popular ones are not the most functional. It is more often that not that you will have to sacrifice some comfort in order to look good.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. The exception to his rule comes in the way of your puffer jacket. And while you may not think of this iconic jacket as fashionable, they are practical and necessary. And they are bang on trend this winter season.

If you are looking for ways to upgrade your puffer jacket, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our handy tips.

Faux Leather Trousers And A Beanie

In case you have missed it, faux leather is everywhere this season. From leather jackets to your everyday trousers and even your gloves, this material will dominate your winter 2021 wardrobe.

For this outfit, we are going to focus on some faux leather trousers. If you do not have a pair in your wardrobe, you need them. And they look particularly stylish when worn with your winter puffer jacket. It is easily one of the chicest looks you will ever wear this year. To get the most out of your trousers, choose a pair in a neutral shade.

Monochrome Athleisure Look

Another trend that has been everywhere this season is athleisure. Wearing a matching athleisure set will have you looking incredibly cool. Not only that but throwing on a puffer jacket on top will take your outfit to the next level.

With Cosy Knitwear And Your Favourite White Trainers

When most people think of their winter wardrobe, they dream of one full of cosy knitwear. And that is one trend that fits perfectly with your puffer jacket. For an ultra-chic option, go for a puffer jacket in a neutral colour. This way, you can pair it with more of your winter wardrobe.

Graphic Sweatshirt And Knit Beanie

One of the most popular outfit choices for winter is a sweatshirt with your favourite pair of leggings. If you think this outfit is nothing special, think again.

To switch things up and add some interest to your outfit, try a graphic sweatshirt and grey leggings. Throw on your puffer jacket and knitted beanie, and you will look super stylish.

