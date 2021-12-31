Top streetwear trends to add to your 2022 fashion wardrobe

Here at Irish fashion news see the top streetwear trends to add to your 2022 fashion wardrobe. Streetwear is no longer just for skater who do not know about fashion. Nowadays, streetwear is a menswear phenomenon.

You just need to look at the world of luxury fashion to know what we are talking about. Many powerhouses like Burberry or Louis Vuitton have embraced ultra-stylised comfort.

If you are bored with your current streetwear wardrobe and want to shake things up for the new year, keep on reading. Here are our picks for the top streetwear trends to add to your 2022 wardrobe.

Outdoor Gear

If you take a look at any fashion house, you will know that streetwear trend have one thing in common: being decked out in high-performance outerwear.

Our fascination with combining outdoor gear with our everyday wardrobe has been slowly building for many years. In fact, it’s just starting to peak. People used to laugh if you wore a big coat with shorts, but now, it is all the rage.

Maximalist Trainers

Thanks to Raf Simons and popularised by Balenciaga, ugly trainers have been milked for years. However, maximalism is still alive and well in current streetwear trends. We all know about the statement trainer. It is something that is over the top and will accentuate any outfit you wear.

Well, this new breed of trainers are still over the top and just as detailed. However, they are less likely to make you the butt of jokes among your friends.

Textile Takeover

If you know anything about streetwear, you will know that it has been taking inspiration from your dad’s wardrobe for years. This time, it’s all about the seventies. Suede and clothes lined with fur are starting to become an essential to your streetwear wardrobe.

However, there is a fine line between looking stylish and full on Saturday Night Fever. This means going easy on the vintage threads and choosing one or two pieces to be the star of your outfit.

Baggy Silhouettes

We all know that the skinny fits dominated much of the fashion in the 2010s. However, silhouettes and cuts seem to be expanding and we are seeing a jump into pure bagginess. Especially in streetwear trends.

Thanks to a mix between Japanese, American and 90s skater fashion, oversized clothes and boxy designs are all the rage. As well as oversized designs, we are also seeing longer denim jeans and trousers that cover the tops of your trainers.

Hoodies and your sweatshirts are worn two or three sizes too big to fit the oversized look. Basically, if you look like a character in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, you’re doing it right.

