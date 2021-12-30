Fashion tips how to dress for cold winter weather

Here at Irish fashion news, see our our solutions to help you dress for cold winter weather. We all know that it can be hard to be chic during the winter months. Between wrapping up in multiple layers and rocking oversized jackets, we favour practicality over style.

But there is a way to combine the two and look your best this winter while still maintaining some warmth. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for some simple ways to dress for cold winter weather.

Go For Oversized Everything

Our simple style tip #1: make sure you truly embrace the oversized fashion trend this season. We are talking long jackets that are slightly too big and scarves that can be used as blankets if need be.

Not only will you be kept cosy all winter long, you will also be making a statement with your clothing. So, go grab yourself an oversized parka to keep the winter chill at bay.

Use Your Accessories To Make A Statement

Speaking of making a statement, we need to talk about your accessories. Since you are going to be bundled up in your jacket until spring comes around,

why not use your accessories to stand out? especially if you don’t want to be wearing your coat all of the time. Go for statement pieces like purses, hats or even shoes to add an eye-catching element to your outfit.

Make The Most Of Your Tights

We all know that your tights are the number one accessory to have in your winter wardrobe. Not only will they keep your legs warm, they can also be used to add something extra to your outfit.

To look more appropriate during the winter season, pair some black tights with your oversized outfits in dark colours. You can also finish your entire ensemble off with some boots that fit over your knee. If you want to keep rocking your summer shorts during the colder months, grab your tights and you’re all set.

Utilise Your Knitted Jumper Dress

If you are tired of the old jumper and trousers combo during winter, why not switch it up with a maxi or midi knitted dress? For extra warmth, go for a turtleneck sweater or long-sleeved option. However, if the weather is extra cold, you can break out the tights and boots.

