Top fashion tips to wearing white this winter.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to style white fashion this season. Many people question if they can wear white during the winter months and we have one thing to say to that.

Why not?

Winter white outfits are chic, stylish and classy. Although white can be a summery colour, there is no reason why it cannot be at home in your winter wardrobe. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for our tips on how to add some white to your winter wardrobe.

Tips To Keep In Mind

Try to keep away from stark white. This can look more summery and make fair complexions look sickly. Instead, try off white, ivory or cream.

Go with thicker fabrics, like denim, wool or knitwear instead of cotton.

Layers are your friend. Especially when you layer your whites for a more wintery look.

Or you can mix your white clothes with neutral colours like grey, camel, brown or black.

White Winter Knitted Dress

Everyone is a big lover of anything knitted when it comes to our winter wardrobe. A cream, knitted dress can look striking at this time of year and works well with most people’s skin tones.

When it comes to accessories, keep it neutral with nude boots and a textured camel coloured bag. A light pink scarf will add some warmth to your look. if your bag has some gold details, all the better. Especially when you finish your outfit off with some gold earrings.

White Winter Parka Coat

Tis the season to wrap up warm and keep out the winter chill. And one of the best ways to do that is with a big, white parka jacket. To keep the sporty vibes going, pair your jacket with a chunky, ivory jumper and black leggings.

Shearling boots and a stone white bag will tie the entire outfit together. For extra style points, white gloves and stone earrings make for a polished look.

White Winter Jumper and Trousers

For those of you who are going to be relaxing over the winter season, this outfit is perfect. To start things off, get some cropped, faux leather trousers in a sand colour.

Then, you can simply add a soft, white ribbed jumper and you’re done. For your accessories, add taupe boots, a caramel bag and some gold earrings.

