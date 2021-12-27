How to choose the right winter coat in January sales

Here at Irish fashion news we are going to show you winter coats to look out for in this year’s January winter sales. When it comes to your winter wardrobe and outerwear choices, you want one that keeps you nice and warm.

However, we have all been tricked before. Heels that don’t hurt your feet. Shapewear that seems breathable.If you want to know how to choose the right coat for your winter wardrobe, keep on reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out.

Choosing the Right Winter Coat

There is usually one thing that people look for in a winter coat and that is warmth. Warm winter coats can fall into three categories: down, fabric and waterproof. While down may be the choice of many, don’t rule out the other two.

Down Coats

Taking some inspiration from nature, down coats use duck or geese feathers to add some insulation. Warm air is trapped between the feathers, retaining heat.

When shopping for your down coat, you may notice something called a fill power rating. The higher this fill power is, the cosier your new coat will be. The numbers will vary. 400 usually means medium warmth, while 900 means super snuggly.

However, this fill power does not refer to the amount of feathers packed into your coat. Instead, it measures the fluffiness of the feathers. The fluffier they are, the more air pockets they create. Which means a warmer coat.

Down And Synthetic

When it comes to down coats, geese feathers are the standard, with duck feathers being cheaper. However, in some cases, these feathers are being lived plucked from these animals.

This has prompted many brands to become more ethical when it comes to sourcing their feathers. If you want to know which brands, look out for the Responsible Down Certificate. Or, as an alternative, you can go down the synthetic road if you want something cruelty free.

Fabric

Before looking at composition and the style of your coat, you need to consider fabric. You want a material that is capable of keeping you warm, whilst also keeping moisture away from your body. And, when it comes to these factors, natural wool ticks all of these boxes.

A brilliant insulator, it is more than capable of keeping you warm this winter. however, if wool is irritating to your skin, look for a lined coat to keep you itch-free.

Waterproof Coats

Winter usually brings with it more rain so you want a coat this brings it’s A-game. From short showers to torrential downpours, you need a coat that will keep you dry. Not all waterproof coats are created equally, so you need to read the fine print.

‘Showerproof’ will keep you dry in short showers – hence the name. ‘Water-repellent’ coats have been treated with a coating that stops them from absorbing moisture. However, water can still get in through the seams.

