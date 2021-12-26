Ways to transition summer dresses into your winter wardrobe

Here at Irish fashion news , see simple ways to use transform your summer dresses over to winter wear .There are many people who feel like they have to pack away their summer dresses during winter. The material of your dress is too thin and cannot possibly keep you warm.

Wrong! With the right stylish techniques, you can still wear your summer dresses all winter long. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how to transition summer dresses into a winter wardrobe.

Quick Tips

On chilly days, wear a knitted cropped jumper over your dress. As your jumper is cropped, it will still accentuate your waist and show off your figure.

To keep your legs warm, opt for tights or leggings.

Wear a turtleneck or long sleeve shirt under your dress.

Pair a bodycon dress with a faux fur coat for an extra chic look.

Use Tights Or Leggings To Keep Warm

If you don’t want to banish your summer dresses to the back of your wardrobe just yet, use layers. Wearing your dress with tights, leggings or thermal tights can be a great way of rocking your summer dress, even in the cold of winter. Leggings or tights will keep you warm during the winter months. If you are heading out, simply through on your coat and you’re all set.

Wear A Turtleneck

Styling dresses in winter is all about layers. These can be thermals, an extra t-shirt or your turtleneck. It looks great under your dress and can be used to get some extra milage out of your summer dresses. With a black turtleneck, black tights and your favourite boots, you can transition your summer dress into your winter wardrobe.

If you don’t want to go all black but are unsure of other colours to wear, just take a look at your dress. See if you can match any elements of a turtleneck, cardigan or shirt that you have in your wardrobe.

Throw On A Jumper Over Your Dress

Layering a jumper over your dress is a great way of keeping warm while also looking stylish. However, the style of jumper you chose is important. Going with a cropped option will cinch in your waist and give you a flattering shape.

