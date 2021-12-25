5 ways how to style tartan fashion this winter

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple ways to introduce tartan as part of your winter fashion look this season. It’s that time of year when tartan can really come into its own. Hues of reds can even give it that real festive finish.

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to show you great ways to max your tartan fashion look. This will help you to add some great Celtic warrior fashion designs to different looks this winter.

Tartan jacket with military trousers

We simply adore any tartan jacket look when winter strikes. Red and black with white fusion is great tartan choices. Now imagine yourself fusing this with a delicate high collar white silk blouse.

Now add green forest pine or basil fitted trousers. Complete this super look with slip on black ankle boots. Add shades and you will snug warm and fashionable in this great smart casual tartan fashion look.

Tartan longline woollen coat

Who doesn’t love wool clothing in colder seasons? One stand out fashion look to consider with your tan, brown and white tartan longline woollen coat this season is this.

Pick out crimson red or wine leggings. Add a white roll neck knit sweater. Now add your stunning longline tartan winter coat. Top this off with a contrasting marabou feather hat and light brown suede ankle boots. There is something smartly relaxed about this assemble to make you look both day and night.

Tartan scarf

Does red and white with yellow fusion shades work with a maxi skirt this winter? Yep it sure does. Mustardy yellow maxi skirts pair well with white tee and blackish bomber or baseball jacket designs.

The yellow flint in your scarf fuses well with the mustard tones below the waist. The red in your scarf injects warmth into your look. Complete this finish with black boots. The style and length is completely up to you.

Tartan check trouser

Don’t worry this doesn’t mean you are going to be mistaken for Rod Stewart while wearing tartan trousers. Keeping the legs warm during winter using trousers can be very practical as they looks out cold air and drafts.

One great choice of tartan for this look are tan brown based trousers with check tartan print overlay. Again, the red design warms up your trouser look.

Now add black faux leather jacket with lion brown fur collar finish. Opt for boater style flat shoe and contrasting crossbody bag to complete. It’s a practical day or evening tartan fashion finish.

Tartan mini skirt

This has festive fashion written all over it. Red and black tartan miniskirts when worn with black tights looks simply fab. For something more dress me up, the same colours in a pencil skirt design work well. Add a black roll neck sweater for extra insulation. Black Mary Jane or kitten heels shoes to complete please. This cosy yet stylish look is fab especially around the tree at Christmas.

