How to contour your face with white eyeliner.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you great ways to contour your face using white eyeliner. If you have been spending time on the beauty side of TikTok, you will know all about this new makeup technique: using white eyeliner to contour your face.

Now, we should emphasise that people are using pencil liner and not a liquid formula. If you are curious to know about this beauty hack, keep on reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out more.

The Method

Much like your traditional contouring, using white eyeliner comes down to creating an optical illusion. White is always used to brighten and add radiance to your face. It highlights and makes your features stand out.

When it comes to contouring, the white eyeliner acts as a highlight. Selected areas will look like they are catching the light. Think of it like reverse contouring.

Some people use this hack to carve out their cheekbones or emphasise their jaw. Others use it to draw attention to specific areas, like their nose or brow bone.

And while any white pencil will do, try to get one with a creamy formula for easy blending. It also works best when applied after all of your other makeup.

The Technique

As mentioned, you will need to do your makeup routine first before grabbing your white eyeliner. You can choose to contour as normal, or just add some blush or bronzer to warm up your face.

Next, you will draw three thick lines on either side of your face. The first will run from the corner of your mouth to your mid face, just under your cheekbone. The second will go along the top of your cheekbone from the corner of your mouth.

The third goes from the corner of your eye up to the tail of your brow. Then, you simply blend the lines into the rest of your makeup and you’re finished.

As this technique comes from TikTok, you may want to take it with a pinch of salt. It may work for some people but your regular old contouring routine works just as well.

