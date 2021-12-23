The best fashion outfit ideas to wear on Christmas Day

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you easy ways to style your fashion look for Christmas Day. Planning what you want to wear is tricky at the best of times.

However, with all of the social activities Christmas brings, it can be even harder this time of year. And while Christmas day often looks like unwrapping presents in your PJs, others have lunch with friends or family.

And given the current climate, the few that come home might be prepping for low-key events this year. But that doesn’t mean that you cannot bring some glam. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for our outfit inspiration and the best outfits to wear on Christmas Day.

Christmas Day Lunch

Now, this could be lunch at your own household or if you are heading off to someone else’s. We all know that Christmas is a time to depart from your typical style and embrace colour.

With that in mind, why not break out your red velvet midi dress this season? Red is a classic colour for winter and looks great on everyone. And velvet adds a touch of elegance to your outfit. to really keep the Christmas vibes going, finish your outfit off with some gold heels.

Christmas Day Lounging

For many of us, Christmas is the time for parties and celebration. However, for some, it is also the perfect time to relax and spend time with family.

If you want to stay in your pyjamas past noon, we won’t judge. Just make sure to do it in style and comfort with a cute, silk option. You can also make sure you are bang on trend with a green pair of PJs and a padded headband makes for a playful final touch.

Christmas Day Dinner

If you are looking for a glam and comfortable Christmas look, this is for you. And it all centres around a fuchsia blazer. It can be belted or worn loose, whichever you prefer.

While you can wear your classic black denim jeans, why not break from tradition with some silk wide leg black trousers. You can don your finest jewellery and some silver sliders.

One of the biggest trends for party-wear this year is your waistcoat. However, when styled the right way, it can still work for your Christmas Day lunch.

One in a berry red tone, along with matching cigarette trousers will ensure you stand out this Christmas season. You can wear this ensemble with heels to your parties but swap them out for flats and a white blouse for every day.

