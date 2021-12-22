Why green is the ultimate winter wardrobe colour

Here at Irish fashion news, see simple tips how to style green for the season ahead. When it comes to our winter wardrobes, we can sometimes stick to our classic neutrals and popular colours. You know the ones we are on about. Most people’s wardrobes consist of pieces in black, white, beige, grey or blue.

While these are classic shades for a reason, they can become boring quickly. So, why not spice up your wardrobe this winter with some green? Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out why this shade is the ultimate winter wardrobe colour.

Dark Green Jumper And Skirt

We are going to start off this list with a cute preppy girl-next-door outfit. First, match your favourite green jumper with a matching knitted skirt.

To keep your legs warm, complete your outfit with some leggings and black boots. Or heels if you are feeling fancy. Not only is this look super cute, but it’s perfectly matched for the mood of winter.

White Shirt Dress And Green Blazer

We all have a favourite white dress in our wardrobes. And if you don’t, you really should. Not only do they look great on everyone, but they are super versatile.

The great thing about this outfit is that it can make you look taller and slimmer. All you need is a white shirt dress and green blazer. To tie the whole outfit together, finish the look off using some heels that are the same colour as your blazer.

Black Leather Jacket And Green Jeans

If you love trying denim jeans in crazy colours like red or pink, why not try a green pair? It can make a nice change from wearing black or blue all the time.

And, if you get a pair of dark green jeans, they are more versatile than you’d think. You can pair them with your plaid shirt and leather jacket for a cool and edgy outfit.

Green Midi Dress And Brown Belt

Looking for something to wear to the office? This next outfit choice makes for a great business-casual look. everyone should have a green midi dress in their wardrobes.

You can complete the look with some black heels and tights. And a brown belt will help to accentuate your waist and add a chic touch.

Green Coat with Oxford Shoes

This outfit option is a great winter look. To keep the cold at bay, why not rock a big, long green coat that covers most of your body? Wear any pieces of clothing underneath and finish the look off with some Oxford shoes.

