Fashion tips how to style a cape coat this winter

Fashion tips how to style a cape coat this winter.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you great ways to style your cape coat for the season ahead. A cape coat can be a stylish addition to anyone’s wardrobe. However, if you have never worn one before, they can be tricky to style.

But fear not. With just the right style tips, you can rock this elegant coat all winter long. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how to pair your cap coat with winter wardrobe basics.

Wide Legged Trousers

The key to wearing your cap coat during winter is to keep the retro theme going. Team your cap with a pair of flared jeans or wide legged trousers for a 70s inspired look.

You can top things off with a pussy bow blouse and platform heels. And, while this look is great at keeping you warm during winter, you will also look effortlessly cool.

Turtleneck Top

In any winter wardrobe, it’s important to have a turtleneck in a neutral colour. Not only it is a good layering piece, but it works for most of the other clothes in your wardrobe.

And it is capable of creating all the hottest layered looks during the winter months. If you are looking for some cute winter fashion inspiration, pair your black turtleneck with a came cap coat. Keep the rest of your outfit streamlined with slim fitting trousers and you’re all set.

Long Gloves

One of the major problems of cap coats is that they leave your arm bare. So, to stay extra warm this winter, slip on some long gloves. After all, gloves are an essential part of anyone’s winter wardrobe. You can go for knitted gloves to keep things cosy. Or, if high fashion is more your style, go for leather ones.

Fashion tips how to style a cape coat this winter. Irish fashion news. Teenage fashion Ireland

Knee High Boots

If you are looking for a match made in fashion heaven, cap coats and knee high boots are it. When worn together, they are capable of creating a polished and glamorous look. With your boots and cap coat being the star of your outfit, keep the rest simple with skinny jeans or dresses.

Top Handle Bag

Another problem with your cap coat is that they make choosing the right bag difficult. Due to their style and design, they are not going to work with a shoulder bag. With that said, choosing a top handle bag will allow you to wear your bag on your elbow while you go about your business.

Irish fashion news. Teenage fashion Ireland .Fashion tips how to style a cape coat this winter