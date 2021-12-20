Fashion tips how to buy lingerie as Christmas present

Fashion tips how to buy lingerie as Christmas present.

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple things to consider when buying lingerie as Christmas presents this year. Like any time of year’ lingerie always makes for a fantastic present. However, Christmas makes that gift of lingerie all more so special.

Lingerie is that one gift that a special person can wear close to their heart. Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you simple things to consider when buying lingerie as a present this festive season.

Our guide includes rules of ways to buy lingerie. This helps to avoid some of the pitfalls that people can hit when choosing lingerie as presents.

Remember who you are buying the lingerie for

This is key when choosing any type of lingerie as a gift any time of year. Lingerie come in many different designs and textures and all have a different meaning.

For example, you are not going to buy sexy underwear for your mother or aunt that you would buy for your girlfriend or wife. Be careful of your choices for the individual you are buying them for. They don’t make for good gifts as part of any Kris Kindle present either.

Main rule here consider who you are buying them for. Make sure your choice is appropriate that won’t offend. Or for that matter, send out any wrong signals.

Examine the style and design of lingerie

OK, you know the person you are going to buy lingerie for this Christmas. Now you need to look at the style and design of the pieces you intend to purchase. Don’t be scared to do a bit of research on this matter.

For instance, if this is for a girlfriend or wife, in a subtle way find out what type of lingerie they like. They may even have some in their underwear draw that can be used as a template. Knowing what colours they like is also important. Again you will be able to judge this from clothing or fashion items they like.

Fashion tip

If the person you are buying for has dark skin, opt for lighter shades. This also goes in reverse. If you partner likes to feel sexy, opt for intimates that are fund and daring. However, never chosen undies you don’t think she will like or wear.

Get the sizing right

So you have the colour and design you are going to choose as your choice of lingerie. Now it all comes down to size. Yes size does matter when choosing any type of lingerie or underwear. Knickers and thongs usually come in sizes S = Small M = Medium L = Large and XL = Extra-large.

As far as bra’s go, cup sizes are indicated by a letter (e.g. C) and a band size indicated by a number (e.g. 32). Back to playing investigator.

Check out pieces that are already in your partners undies draw. This will indicate what size fits. There is nothing worse than handing your partner beautiful lingerie on Christmas day only for it to be the wrong size. Avoid at all costs.

Buy in store ( don’t leave until last minute)

In recent year’s it’s become the norm for guys to openly be seen buying lingerie for their partners in public. Don’t be embarrassed as it’s kinda cute,

Because guys wouldn’t be that experienced in purchasing lingerie then it best to see before you buy. There are lots of shops and fashion retailers who all have extensive ranges of lingerie in store.

Touch and feel the items and don’t be scared to ask assistants for their own advice on your choice. You will find they are very helpful and always willing to give you good advice. However, never ask them to try them on for you before you buy as this could land you in a lot of trouble.

Fashion tips how to buy lingerie as Christmas present