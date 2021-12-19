4 stylish ways to wear ladies pearls this winter

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to wear pearls this winter. Throughout history, pearls have been the symbol of wealth and power. So, why not bring some of that into your winter wardrobe?

Nowadays, pearls are accessible to everyone, regardless of budget or power status. If you are wondering how to us pearls to add some glam to your winter wardrobe, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out.

Minimalist

For all of you lovers of minimalism, get yourself some pearls. From simple necklaces, stud earrings, to even your clothes, white or black pearls are a gentle way of polishing up your outfit.

You can rock some jewellery with colour block clothing to let the natural sheen of your pearls shine. Or, if you want to make them stand out, keep your outfit simple with neutral colours.

Pretty Yet Practical

Whoever said diamonds are a girl’s best friend clearly forgot about pearls. Whether you are wearing a dress, skirt, blazer, hard hat or baby sling, pearls will have you looking put-together in seconds.

For an understated look, grab your pearl necklace and rock it with your favourite jumper and leggings. Don’t have time to do your makeup in the morning? Slip on some teardrop shaped earrings and head out the door.

Bring Some Edge To Your Look

White pearls are nice, but did you know that they come in a range of shapes and colours? If white pearls feel a little too Victorian for you, try wearing black ones with your leather jacket and boots.

Not only will they look unique, but they can elevate an edgy look. however, if white pearls are all you have, pair a simple necklace with dramatic makeup for some contrast.

Add Some Glam

Our favourite thing about pearls is their ability to bring some glamour to any outfit. For a timeless piece, place a choker or long necklace with a simple dress. Wear a full set of pearls with a full length dress for a refined look.

And for all you budget-conscious people out there, you don’t have to be able to afford the real thing. A string of fake pearls can look just as good as the real thing, at a fraction of the cost. While real pearls can look classy, no one should put themselves into debt to look good.

