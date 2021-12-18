How to style green fashion at Christmas

Here at Fashion.ie we are going to show you quick and stylish ways to wear green this festive season. There are 40 shades of green and several that will fit into your fashion line-up this season. At this time of year, green is a colour that easily fits into your surroundings without looking like a Christmas tree.

The green cardigan and red dress look

Probably one of the easiest and comfortable green combos to put together this season. Basically, it’s all down to your choice of red dress. Opt for one that is comfy and that compliments your shape and figure.

Don’t worry about its brightness as your cardigan will soon tone this down. Seaweed or Basic cashmere cardigans are great cardigan choices. They are cosy and can dull down any bright choice of red dress. Red heels make for the perfect footwear partner.

Green shimmery dress

For those of you who like to stand out at any Christmas occasion or get together, then this is for you. However, some caution is required. Don’t go too mad with your choice of shimmery green.

Pine or juniper long sleeve holiday dresses are a good choice. Fuse with contrasting green heels. Add a white feather boa to complete. Fun and sexy all rolled into one.

Jumpsuit your green look

For more smart casual get togethers over the festive season then a stylish jumpsuit can make you look and feel great. Fern and emerald green make for nice jumpsuit looks. Pair this with a black statement belt to the waist. Add a pair of black velvet heels and Happy Christmas to your great fashion look.

The green velvet dress look

Like red this season, green velvet is smooth and fits right in with the season that’s in it. Green velvet mini dresses with a puff sleeve design are super sexy.

Inject some brown by completing this look with sheer heels and tantastic crossbody bag. Another great look is that stylish green velvet wrap mini dress. Pair this with a fitted white fuzzy jacket. Complete this assemble with shinny metallic shoes. What a great party outfit this Christmas.

Go green with your accessories

Green bags, coats and scarfs are great choices to accessorise your festive fashion look this season. For brighter outfits dull down your choice of green accessories to add balance to your over all look.

The green trouser look

This is where black can become your best friend. Green trousers can be worn in shades of hunter or Indian green. Add a black shirt or roll neck sweater.

Strappy heels or simple kittens in black add balance to your overall look. Experiment with single piece gold or silver pendant and statement earrings.

Green sweaters are go

A green sweater can be dressed up or down when Christmas comes a calling. For something relaxed opt for castleton or hunter green cable knits with denim jeans. For something more formal, add a British racing car green turtleneck sweater to black pants. Add neutral heels and black longline military coat to complete.

