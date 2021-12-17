6 inventive ways how to style ladies black jeans this winter

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you some great ways to style black jeans the easy way this winter. For every gal, black jeans is a basic must-have for their wardrobe any time of year. They can be either dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

The colour black is slimming and can take inches off the look of your hips so easily. Whether you are looking to add some chic to your style or go relaxed, black jeans can be your best buddy. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland, we are going to look at quick ways to lift your black jeans fashion look for the season ahead.

Distressed can be best

Distressed jeans are a fabulous way to go from casual to semi smart fashion with ease. One great look we love is the distressed jeans look with a mock neck jumper. Twin your mocha shade mock neck sweater with slim fit black distressed jeans. Inject some design into your finish with contrasting animal print ankle boots.

Black skinnies and turtleneck sweater

For a semi smart casual look, skinny jeans are perfect. Just make sure you have the legs to pull this off correctly. Fuse your black skinny jeans with a burgundy or brown turtleneck sweater.

Ensure your choice or sweater can hold its shape. Add a pair of knee-high boots in neutral cream shade. Complete with contrasting bag or headband. It adds interest to your overall look.

The puffa jacket and black mom jeans look

For that more casual affect, let’s turn to mom jeans to give your look some street cred. Pair your black mom jeans with same shade puffa jacket.

Top wise, opt for neutral shades of creams, tans or burgundy. It’s winter after all. Complete with pair of light shade sand boots. Oh, don’t forget your contrasting beanie. Very hip wise for the winter gals.

Dress me up black jeans finish

For you ladies who like to look stylish in your black skinnies then this is for you. Pair your black jeans with a bold shade (deep red, burgundy or crimson) tie blouse. This adds structure to your overall fashion finish. Complete with a pair of block heel mules and contrasting tote bag. It’s stylish and chic.

The cropped black jeans and cable knit sweater

This is a great look for any winter day or night dress. It’s perfect for lounging without having to deck out in sweatpants. Twin your black copped jeans with emerald or pine green cardigan or hoodie over your white tee. Add light shaded sneakers and opt for black backpack if heading outdoors. Casual as you, stylish as it comes.

Go oversized with cable knits

Any lady who loves to combine warmth and stye during winter months then this is for you. Given its winter, look for that warm yet stylish oversized cable knit sweater. Colour wise we suggest keeping your tones neutral.

Add you your skinny or black straight leg black jeans. Complete this look with military style black boots. It is both chunky and comfort fashion, all rolled into one this winter.

