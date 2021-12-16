Ways to add colour to your winter wardrobe

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to add some colour to your wardrobe for the season ahead. When it comes to your winter wardrobe, there is a temptation amongst many to stick to dull colours. You know the ones we mean. Many people’s wardrobes are full of clothes in blacks, greys and navy.

While these shades can still make for a fashionable outfit, sometimes you need a pop of colour. A tweak of colour is the easiest way to brighten dull outfits. Keep reading to find out how to bring colour to your winter wardrobe.

Know Your Skin Tone

This is probably the most important tip on this list. Before you start thinking about colours, you need to know your skin tone. First, take a look at your forearm. If it is fair, try sticking with darker colours and avoid pale ones. Olive skin tone? Throw out anything yellow or green but other than that, go nuts. Dark? The world is your oyster.

The darker your skin tone, the easier it is to pull off colour. However, that doesn’t mean that you cannot experiment with colour. Step out of your comfort zone and don’t be afraid of trying new clothes.

Coordinate Carefully

Generally, bright colours tend to pop when placed next to black or white. This means that you might want to think before throwing on your black jeans. Instead, go for navy or grey. This will help to create a softer contrast with your bold colours.

Choose Material Wisely

Choosing the right colour can come down to substance as much as appearance. Materials like polyester and acrylic take colour better than natural fabrics. However, loud is not always better. While natural material, like wool or cotton appear less harsh when dyed, they can add depth to your outfit and soften your look.

Embrace Seasonal Dressing

This doesn’t mean you need to pack away your summer wardrobe. But, as the nights get dark, so should your wardrobe. Deep colours are a firm favourite during the colder months. If red is one of your summer favourite, go with burgundy for winter.

