Chloe x Halle unveil new Victoria’s Secret PINK collection

Chloe x Halle unveil new Victoria’s Secret PINK collection.

In Irish fashion news, R&B duo Chloe x Halle have partnered with Victoria’s Secret for a new limited-edition fashion collection. Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey have released an exclusive fashion line for American lingerie, clothing, and beauty retailer which includes clothing pieces designed by themselves.

The girls new fashion line features items designed by the duo which fuses athleisure pieces in print designs that are bold and textured which can be included as mix and match pieces for casual dress down occasions.

Talking to online magazine, Teen Vogue, 23-year-old Chloe said “The vision behind it was like we just wanted to be able to wear it anywhere: airport, studio, rehearsals, taking our pets on a walk, things like that,” “We’re just happy that we can dress it up, dress it down. It’s really fun. It’s simple and comfortable. And that’s what’s most important, because you always have to have those staple pieces.”

Although Sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey have worked with Victoria’s Secret PINK before, this time around the siblings have constructed their own collection which has been especially designed for Victoria’s Secret. 21-year-old Halle Bailey went on to explain why herself and her sister though designing clothes for the American fashion brand would be a good partnership.

Chloe x Halle unveil new Victoria’s Secret PINK collection. Irish fashion news

She said “We’ve always loved Victoria’s Secret Pink. We’ve always loved what they stood for. We feel like we got to put our spin on what we want to bring to the brand. We’re all about self-empowerment, women-empowerment, and being confident in your body, your God-given body, embracing your curves, embracing whatever body type you have. My sister and I were very excited to make stuff that makes you feel good from the inside out.”

The new Chloe x Halle PINK collection incorporates their own image of designs styles that are present throughout their new range. This includes ladies sweatshirts and jumpers. The new Chloe x Halle PINK collection starts at sizes XS and go tight up to XXL in size and available now at Victoria’s Secret PINK.

Irish fashion news :Chloe x Halle unveil new Victoria’s Secret PINK collection.