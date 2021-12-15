Fashion tips how to style chunky loafers this winter

Fashion tips how to style chunky loafers this winter.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to max your chunky loafer look for the season ahead. All you fashion millennials out there will be well aware of the chunky loafer look. For most teens today, the bigger the footwear, the more of a fashion statement, right?

There is a lot to be said about chunky loafers as it’s a combination of a type sneaker and shoe all rolled into one. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland we have put together 5 simple loafer shoe looks to get you through the winter months. Each vary that provides you with various options when styling your lovely chunky loafers day and night.

The retro inspired chunky loafer look

For those of you gals who love their chunky loafers and want to wear them both day and night then this look is for you. Twinning black loafers with cropped jeans and silk shirt adds a vintage vibe to your fashion look. It’s great smart casual office wear when pairing your cropped jeans with a cool fitted single colour blazer.

The social chunky loafer look

If you are that young lady who loves to socialise in style and comfort, then this one is for you. Twin your black A-Line mini skirt with a contrasting cashmere sweater. Don’t worry about your legs being cold during winter. Your matching black woollen tights will keep your pins warm and snug. Sweeten your look buy by looking for a sweater with small colourful and delicate detailing.

Go sporty with your chunky loafers

If you love shopping or browsing the high street, then add a sporty element to your chunky loafer look. Opt for a black dress that lands at the knee.

Teenage fashion Ireland :Fashion tips how to style chunky loafers this winter : Irish fashion news

Look for a dress without too much structure so it feels looks loose and comfy. Complete with a black belt and gold buckle. This adds some chicness to your finish. Oh, a cropped black faux leather jacket to complete.

The date night chunky loafer look

This is a great look for winter that allows you to inject single colour to your dress finish. Dark reds, navy or even shades of purple work here for your sweater dress.

This versatile fashion look of chunky loafers and knitwear make it perfect and relaxed dress for that great date night or socialising with friends during the evening.

The girl about town finish

It’s always great to expand your fashion boundaries when wearing chunky loafers. Cropped jumpsuits make for great pairings in dark autumnal and winter shades of black, dark grey, and navy.

This combo ensures you pair your bottom with the matching above the waist fashion. Once great looking finish here is add a neutral coatigan as stylish insulation during the winter months.

The right chunky loafer shoe

The chunky loafer look is trending right now and getting the pair to suit you is important. When looking to buy any type of shoe consider the following. Will it go with other pieces in my fashion wardrobe?

Do they feel comfortable to support my foot? Finally, are they easy to maintain. It’s winter so avoid any suede styles and leave it for summer when the climate lifts.

Irish fashion news : Fashion tips how to style chunky loafers this winter : Teenage fashion Ireland