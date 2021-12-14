Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber overcoat fashion

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber overcoat fashion.

In Irish fashion news, one of the world’s most talked about celebrity couples Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been spotted out and about in London this week donning matching overcoats.

27-year-old Bieber who married Hailey Baldwin in September 2018 in New York City are proving all critics wrong after marrying only two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas earlier in July of the same year.

The celeb couple were snapped braving the cold wintery weather of London on a relaxed walk around the British capital in matching over coats.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber overcoat fashion : Irish fashion news

Both fashion icons of the younger generation managed to cleverly coordinate their clothes by wearing matching double-breasted coats. Bieber shared photos of himself and his wife to 208 million fans on Instagram yesterday with the caption “London Town wif my baby,”

In the photos the celebrity couple can be seen looking all lovey-dovey as they held hands while strolling around London town. Hailey (25) was all wrapped up in her creamy Balenciaga over coat which she cleverly twinned with a pair over oversized baggy jeans and off white Bottega Veneta scarf.

Justin turned to British fashion for his look while donning a Paul Smith dark brown overcoat with matching ivory roll neck sweater and baggy corduroy trousers. The Canadian singer completed his look with Balenciaga trainers and his trademark Neff beanie in a shade of turquoise

The couple are well known for their love of fashion and in recent months have been displaying a close unity in front of camera lens showing off their creativity in coordinating their dress sense.

Irish fashion news : Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber overcoat fashion