Pharrell Williams thanks Chanel for promoting diversity.

In Irish fashion news, American singer Pharrell Williams has heaped praise on French fashion and beauty brand Chanel in their efforts in promoting diversity.

The 48-year singer who was speaking at a recent Chanel event in Paris where he thanked the French luxury brand for their efforts in helping to promote and include diversity within the fashion and beauty industry.

The fashion icon and rapper was one of many high profile celebrities who visited Chanel workshops this in Paris with the American fashion icon also set to appear alongside other recognised personalities currently running on Chanel’s official platforms.

Decked out in a Chanel brooch pinned to his black tweed Chanel jacket, Pharrell accompanied a list of other Chanel representatives including president of fashion and president of Chanel SAS, Bruno Pavlovsky as well as Chanel brand ambassador Caroline de Maigret at the event which was presented to hundreds of students.

Williams said his relationship with Chanel has progressively evolved into a partnership. He commented “We’ve been mutually supportive of each other, and I have to say, it’s beautiful to see the colour, so much colour, being injected into the brand. Now, you’re really feeling the effort to be inclusive of human beings.”

including president of fashion and president of Chanel SAS Bruno Pavlovsky added that the French fashion house has local teams operating in over 40 countries around the world.

Bruno said “We are connected every day with them. It’s a French brand with international roots.” The fashion business guru also predicts huge growth for the Chanel brands in 2022.

Talking about the creativity side of the brand, Bruno also suggested that their design influences would remain local. He concluded by saying “We are proposing to all these cultures, who today are our customers, a French vision of what is fashion, and I think that is making the difference. We are a French brand with a French woman designer who is giving her best of her vision of fashion.”

