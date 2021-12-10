Beyoncé and daughters pose for Halls of Ivy Park Collection

In Irish fashion news, R&B star Beyoncé rolled out her daughters for photos promoting her latest drop with Adidas and her Halls of Ivy’ Park Collection.

The 40-year-old singer and mother of three posed for photos with her daughters, Rumi & Blue as part of social media photos supporting her newest fashion collection with German fashion and sports retailer, Adidas. This is their second collaborative drop from the Adidas x Ivy Park range titled her Halls of Ivy’ Park Collection.

Ivy Park which was set up in 2016, is an athleisure clothing line which is owned and operated by American singer Beyoncé through her management company Parkwood Entertainment

The Texan music star took to social media yesterday Thursday 9th December 2021 to unveil her latest fashion line where she showed off herself, husband Jay-Z‘ and daughters Blue Ivy promoting the new fashion range.

Other celebrity kids are also included as part of modelling the latest wears from Beyoncé’s new Halls of Ivy collection. These include the late Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia Bryant and American actress Reese Witherspoon’s children Ava and Deacon Phillippe.

Beyoncé has also inducted her new black, white and green “Savage” sneakers that lends it name to her Grammy-winning, Billboard Hot 100-topping smash with American rap star Megan Three Stallion.

Focus colour choices from Beyoncé’s new Halls of Ivy’ Park Collection include breath-taking shades of green which also features glen plaids, houndstooth patterns, and structural tailoring which are reimagined to slot into its sportswear designs.

The collection includes her patchwork puffer jacket, a bralette, a pair of knitted pants, a sequin duster, a cool romper, as well as their faux leather skirt and bodysuit.

Fans of the ex-Destiny’s Child singer can check out the whole collection from the new Halls of Ivy’ Park Collection in association with sports fashion label Adidas at their online store now.

