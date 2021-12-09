The best dark nail colours to wear for winter 2021

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to search and find the best nail colour trends for this winter season. When it comes to winter beauty, we tend to veer towards the darker shades. And, when it comes to your nail polish, it’s no exception.

While some shades, like burgundy, navy and emerald, are classic go-to’s, there are always ways to shake things up. keep reading for for our makeup and beauty tips to see the best dark nail colours for winter 2021

Muted Mauve Shades

Are you looking for a shade that is not quite berry, but not quite pink? Good news! Mauve is that perfect colour that is in between the two. Still as rich as berry and pink tones, it is the perfect addition to your winter nail colour collection. And, although you can go for more muted tones of mauve, there is nothing stopping you from adding some sparkle. It will still be muted, delicate and make your nails glisten this winter.

Silver Chrome

While silver is a classic shade for winter, forget about it this year. It turns out that high-shine chrome is the way to go for 2021. The bright colour is bolder than your typical silver and gives off an unexpected allure.

Moody Blues

How do you know what the perfect blue for your winter nail colour collection is? When the blue is light and moody that it almost looks grey. Blue meets grey is set to be one of the biggest trends this winter for your nails.

Rich Mocha

This one should come as no surprise. Every year, there tends to be some variation of mocha all over our socials. And this year is no exception. Mocha is a classy and understate look that will be major this winter. Although winter is known for low temperatures, a warm mocha tint will be a worthy look this season.

Cobalt Blue

We have talked about how greyish blues are one of the biggest trends this year. However, that can be too understated for some. Another worthy blue hue to embrace this season is cobalt. You simply cannot go wrong with this shade. It looks great on everyone and perfect for when you need some colour. Paint it on and be prepared for loads of compliments.

Deep Green

Rich, deep greens are always welcome during the cold winter months. They can add a slightly retro feel to your nail polish. Perfect for nature lovers and dark academia enthusiasts.

Classic Red

We could not put a list together of winter nail polish colours without a red shade. And what is more classic that cherry red? It is perfect for the holiday season and when you want some drama with your winter outfits.

