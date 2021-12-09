Olivia Rodrigo teams with Casetify for accessory fashion range

In Irish fashion news, American actress Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up with Casetify for a new fashion accessory collection. The 18-year-old singer personally hand-picked pieces from Casetify’s new “Hardened Hearst collection” for the Hong Kong based accessories company.

Olivia who dropped her debut music album titled “Sour” earlier in Spring of this year, is also a great supporter of second-hand clothing fashion.

The Californian actress who is known for her roles as Paige Olvera on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark is delighted to have been chosen by Casetify to front their new campaign.

The singer will also front a full social media campaign for Casetify that will also lead to another drop from the star sometime in 2022.

Talking about Olivia Rodrigo’s new appointment to lead the brand, CEO of Casetify Wes Ng, who also co-founded the company commented “Olivia used her voice to inspire people across the globe to express themselves, and that’s what our mission is at Casetify. From her ability to connect with young people to her desire to support sustainability, we are excited to partner with her.”

The Hardened Heart collection is all part of Casetify’s new sustainable phone case line with the cases themselves being constructed using Casetify’s own technology that regenerates old phone cases into new.

This includes their Impact and Ultra Impact cases that are constructed using sixty five percent of recycled material. Other pieces from the new “Hardened Hearst collection” from Casetify include their signature mirror case and a new environmentally friendly ultra compostable case which is one hundred percent biodegradable.

Casetify’s new “Hardened Hearst collection” with Olivia Rodrigo which goes on sale this coming Wednesday 15th December 2021, will be available in 100 counties globally and can be purchased directly via the web at their online store and apps.

