Adam Sandler Google’s Top Trending Style Star of 2021.

In Irish fashion news, American actor, Adam Sandler has been announced as Google’s Top Trending Celebrity Style Star of 2021. The 55-year-old movie actor has come out top in searches for fashion and style on the international online search engine.

This year saw a return to most live movie, music events and it seems that mature fashionistas like Sandler, Cher and Brittany Spears styles were of most interest determining the top trending celebrity style celebrities for 2021.

Online search engine Google’s Year in Search data revealed the top 10 celebrities with the top trending style of 2021. For some, Sandler topping the search pole might be a surprise who in his own right has become earned this right due to his connection Gen Z fashion trends of the early millennium.

His natural fashion looks seem to have connected with regular fashionistas for his casual fashion wardrobe of baggy and oversized clothing looks.

In at number two comes the loveable Britney Spears who herself had a tough time of it this year due to the conservatorship battle against her father, Jamie Spears which she finally won. The 40-year-old pop princess seems was a popular choice given her Halloween throwback fashion moments and red-carpet appearances during the summer.

Others included on the list included 75-yer old rocker Cher who has yet again proven she can give any of the younger celebrity generation a run for their money when it comes to style. 26-year-old singer from California Doja Cat also made the top 10 list.

One Direction Harry Styles who last month took the accolade as being “Best dressed celebrity” in a research conducted by website Money.co.uk came in at a respectable 6th position.

Here is a list of Google’s Top Trending Celebrity Style Star for 2021

Adam Sandler: Actor Britney Spears: Singer Cam Newton: American footballer quarterback for Carolina Panthers Cher: Singer Doja Cat: Singer Harry Styles: Singer and actor Selena Quintanilla: Singer Melania Trump: Wife of ex American president Donald Trump Lizzo: Singer / rapper Aaliyah: Singer / actress

