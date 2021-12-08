Rebel Wilson talks about the reasons behind her weight loss

In Irish fashion news, actress Rebel Wilson has revealed that she was determined to lose weight even though her image as a more voluptuous woman was making her millions of dollars.

The 41-year-old Aussie actress who is famous for her beautiful curves has shed an amazing 70 pounds in the past 24 months

However, not all of her PR team and management were excited about her opting to losing weight and undergo what is a magnificent transformation for this stunning Australian actress.

Chatting to the BBC, Rebel told them she got a lot of resistance from my own team in LA when I informed them, I was going on a health kick back in 2020 and going to lose weight.

Her team questioned her to why she would want to do that when she was making so much money for her for being the “funny fat girl and being that person.”

The talented actress who got her break in the big screen via her role as “Fat Amy” in Pitch Perfect back in 2021, concealed the importance of Rebel’s appearance was to her fame.

Even though her womanly shape contributed to her rising up through the ranks to become one of Hollywood’s top actresses, Wilson told BBC that she was acutely aware that she needed to address her weight issue, especially her relationship with food that was impacting on her health.

She explained “I was still very confident being bigger and you know loved myself. I would rock a red carpet and was probably double the size and sometimes triple the weight of other actresses, but like I still felt confident in that.”

Wilson told the BBC “I knew deep down inside some of the emotional eating behaviours I was doing was not healthy. Like I did not need a tub of ice cream every night… That was me, kind of numbing emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing.”

The Sydney born actress also admitted that that her eating habits became part and parcel of her lifestyle. If her management though her new weight loss would have an negative impact on Rebel’s career then they were wrong. Since shedding this amazing amount of weight, the public reaction has been incredible.

She went on to tell the BBC “Why are people so obsessed with it? With women, in particular, about their looks. I know what it’s like to be a woman who was essentially invisible to most people because of not being seen as traditionally beautiful or whatever. It’s crazy to try to fit that. It’s just better to be the healthiest version.”

Rebel also talked about her polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis which is a hormonal disorder that can lead to menstrual irregularity including excess hair growth, acne and obesity. The star puts this down to her change in lifestyle.

Rebel explained “You can’t share everything, especially on social media. But what I try to do is share just enough that hopefully, people can understand some of the struggles I’ve been through,” she said of her decision to be open about the diagnosis. “The reason why I share it is to hopefully help people.”

Wilson’s new look is making her become somewhat of a fashion icon with the media transfixed on the new fashion looks and style. This determined and talented actress is now opening up new avenues for herself in the world of fashion and beauty which is expected to keep her in the public domain for many years to come. You can see Rebel Wilson’s interview with the BBC here.

