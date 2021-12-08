Kendall Jenner stars in new About You AW 2021 campaign

In Irish fashion news, model and businesswoman Kendal Jenner has turned out again in style to front latest fashion collection for fashion e-tailer About You.

The 26-year-old beauty has unveiled a forty-piece wardrobe of fashion pieces for her fashion range for About You which includes a mixture of smart to casual women’s fashion wear.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star has included lots to choose from in her new range that features tight fitting miniskirts, jumpsuits along with a selection of oversized women’s sweaters and jeans.

Her day to night fashion wear which has a county theme to the promotional shots is a reflection of pieces from her debut drop from the German online fashion retailer.

In a media statement supporting the launch of her second collection for About You, Kendal explained “I am definitely a tomboy, and I love everything in this drop because the pieces are really the basics that I wear in my daily life. I feel like this is me on my future ranch, just like going out in my pair of comfy sweats to feed the horses at night before I go in for dinner with the classy, elegant suit.”

Promo shots and social media footage for her new campaign were carried out at a horse ranch based in California where according to Kendall is her favourite place to unwind.

Jenner’s first collection for the About You was a raving success earlier during summer 2021. The majority of her collection only took hours to sell out with About You are boasting over a billion social media contacts which hugely boasted their global online presence.

Creative director for the campaign Donald Schneider commented “We wanted to shoot Kendall in a place where she feels inspired and natural. We also prepared a super digital and social campaign… a kind of blueprint for how fashion campaigns will be structured in the future. With many different assets for all channels, to create hype for the launch,”

Kendall Jenner’s AW2021 collection for About You is on sale now and caters for European sizes starting at 34 to 44. Price wise, pieces start at the mid twenty euros and go up to just under two hundred euros.

