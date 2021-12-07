Second collaboration for Fendi X Skims Drop 2

In Irish fashion news, Fendi and Skims are back together for their second collaboration. This second drop comes just after a month since the pair collaborated for their collection with this drop reported to be the last for a while.

The new Fendi x Skims part 2 will include piece designs and styles from their initial launch and will feature printed Ladies intimates, shapewear as well as a range of bodysuits.

This second line will feature formfitting silhouettes as well as bonded leather dresses in that come in neutral tones as well as black and pink.

This new eagerly anticipated drop by Fendi and Skims will be welcomed by fans of both brands. When they dropped their first range back in November, the collection line sold out within 24 hours, making the companies just under one million euros in profit.

The collaboration also saw Fendi x Skims open up a number of pop up outlets across the globe to allow customers access real time viewing of pieces from their new collection.

Fans of the brands now only have to wait a number of days before drop number 2 is unveiled on Friday 10th December 2021.

According to both brands, this capsule took inspiration from the late Karl Lagerfeld and the 1979 Fendi Collection. This included lots of colour pop in the shape of tube tops and sashes.

Talking about that collection, artistic director of Fendi women’s collection Kim Jones said “The idea for the collaboration came about when my team and I were sitting around a table at the studio in Rome. Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones. I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new Skims collection. It was then that I thought, ‘Let’s do something together.’

In a media statement released as part of the collaboration between the brands, founder of Skims Kim Kardashian commented “Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong. We share a desire to push boundaries, think differently and challenge convention, which is why we found so much common ground collaborating on this collection together.”

The Fendi x Skims part 2 collection drops this coming Friday and will be available to buy at fendiskims.com.

