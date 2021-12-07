4 ways to style polka dot fashion this winter

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to style polka dot fashion this season. In recent years, polka dot fashion has seen a huge resurge into daily fashion and it’s easy to see why. This great type of print can breathe life into any basic fashion outfit in an instant.

Styling a polka dot blouse

Most polka dot shirts or blouses look both fab and flattering when styled correctly. The simplest ways to start is with the basics. Choose a black blouse with white polka dots to help reverse the look.

A white blouse with large white spots is also another great choice. Opt for different textured shirts like silk. Introduce bow detailing to make it look special.

This can be dressed down with straight leg jeans. Moving up a notch, try with black fitted trousers. For more warmer climates introduce some colour pop to your look. Switch out blacks or navy, orange even pinks.

The polka dot dress is chic

There is something sexy about a polka dot dress. It is so easy to dress up or down so your styling options are endless. For a more casual fashion finish try adding a blue denim jacket with navy or black polka dots.

Neutral shades in a coatigan work great. For something more dressier, add a fitted blazer and add some colour pop to your heels or pumps. Polka dots are also great fun to accessorise. Opt for solid contrasting shades.

The polka dot trouser affect

Some might think that polka dot trousers are only for summer. Well this couldn’t be further than the truth. All you need to consider when styling polka dot trousers during colder weather in your choice of material and shades.

Leave lighter colour until the summer. Instead black, navy and browns are great autumnal / winter choices. Darker styles of beige polka dot and palazzo trousers look good this winter. Go contrasting colour block above the waist. Silks or nylon chiffon blouses look so chic.

Polka dot your skirt look

Add some wow to your fashion finish this season with the polka dot skirt look. Opt for A-line designs. It truly is a fab type of print that looks both chic and stylish.

Consider your surroundings and again tone down your choice of colours to fit in with the season. Opt for neutral tones above the waist as it can look more feminine. Try and keep any choice of polka dot small. It will compliment your colour block style of shirt and jacket finish.

Final polka dot fashion thought

As we said earlier, polka dot fashion is not strictly reserved for spring summer fashion. It’s can fit effortlessly into any autumn or winter surroundings.

The key thing to remember is to ensure to choose your shades carefully. They should always be seasonally selected. Opt for darker shades of black, navy, brown or dark greens. Keep your polka dot print small. Remember that full on polka dot head to toe (jumpsuits) are best left for brighter warmer seasons.

