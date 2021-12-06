Billie Eilish gained confidence from Vogue lingerie shoot

In Irish fashion news, American singer Billie Eilish has confessed that her racy photoshoot for British Vogue magazine has given her a boost of confidence.

Although some people were critical of Billie’s lingerie photo cover shoots, the young Californian star used this as a way to express herself away from her normal fashion dress.

Talking to The Guardian newspaper in the UK, Eilish admitted that the shoot did impact on her social media following with some fans accusing her of selling out to the media by posing on lingerie for the fashion magazine.

However, Billie looks at this from another angle with the 19-year-old star telling the Guardian “I hated the way I looked before – I don’t love it now, but I feel a little more confident in myself and I’ve gotten a lot prouder of who I am and more open to things. I think that shoot opened my mind up for having an open mind in the future.”

The award-winning singer who has admitted that she struggles with her own body image believes this experience has left her in a better place as far as confidence goes.

Eilish continued “It was playing dress-up, you know? Because that’s what a f***ing photo shoot is. I’m just playing around! You know, I’m allowed to wear anything I want at any time and so is everyone else. That was a fun thing to put out there in the world. You’re allowed to change. You’re also allowed to not change. You’re allowed to wear anything and say anything and do anything and be anything.”

Last week Billie was awarded “Person of year Award 2021” by animal rights organisation PETA for her contribution to promoting animal welfare. PETA said “Billie Eilish is making sure that the party’s over for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur, and silk,”. “PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”

