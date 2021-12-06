Autumn fashion trends to add to your winter wardrobe

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to sow you ways to carry your autumn clothing across to winter fashion with ease. Recovering from a year spent in loungewear, many people are tuned into fashion’s biggest catwalks for some style inspiration.

Some of the usual trends, like denim, are back but lacy details and sultry pink tones are set to dominate your winter wardrobe. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for the autumn trends you can take into your winter wardrobe.

Vests

We are here to tell you that sweater vests are back in fashion. All of your favourite celebs and influencers have been rocking this iconic garment and we can see why. It’s a lot more versatile than you’d think.

You could go for a classic design but there are plenty of modern options for you as well. If you are a fan of second-hand shopping, you might be able to score a cute sweater vest for a super low price.

For a stylish everyday outfit, why not pair your vest with another classic wardrobe item, a crisp, white shirt? You can then add some white trainers and socks to keep your look co-ordinated.

Pretty Pinks

While you may think that bold colours should only be worn in summer, think again. Why not add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe with some pink? If you manage to find the right shade, it is a universally flattering colour. But, if you are worried about looking like Barbie, keep the colour for your accessories.

Darling Denim

There is something charming about patchwork denim. The slicing and putting together of fabrics makes your garment feel personal. However, against the odds, this trend has started to make its way back into luxury collections. As patchwork tends to remind people of the 70s, why not keep that vibe going with some flared jeans or wide leg jumpsuit.

Delicate Fabrics

Delicate fabrics such as lace can add a touch of sophistication to your outfit. They also can be dressed up or down and suit a wide range of occasions. To highlight a lace dress, keep things simple and let the fabric be the star of the show. You can add some heels for elegance and a blazer for a touch of class. Whatever way you style it, lace will always be a great look for your winter wardrobe.

