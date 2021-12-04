Fashion tips how to style brown trousers this winter

Here at Fashion.ie, we are going to show you quick ways to style brown pants for the season ahead. For those of you fatigued with the usual black trouser look this season, then this is for you. Brown trousers or pants make for great fashion during the autumn and winter months.

The different shades of brown can look chic and stylish and is so easy to where this time of season. Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to explore simple ways to style the wonderful shades of brown trousers

The brown pants and white shirt look

This can be quite a chic look if you get the tone of your trousers right. Brown pants always look more stylish when worn with white shirts and are perfect for any office style. Black boots to finish with contrasting brown coat and heah, very nice.

Stripe up your brown trouser finish

OK it’s winter and the outside world looks dreary enough. Add some life into your brown trouser look by stripping out. Towny or cinnamon shaded trousers with blues or contrasting horizontal brown stripes look good together. Make sure your trousers are fitted and complete with neutral cardigan or even an exciting coatigan. Choice of footwear is optional based on occasion.

Black and tan combo

Looking for something casually stylish then shades of light browns in the form of tan or wheat brown are good to wear with black. Fuse your trousers in this shade with a black shirt and jacket. Add a brown contrasting tote bag and black knee-high boots to your finish. Stylish and chic.

Blazer up your brown pants look

Blazers are designed to uplift any great fashion look. White, black or brown on brown work well during darker winter months. Inject some brightness into your choice of top worn with classic brown trouser shades. Add contrasting heels and you got yourself a beautiful winter look for the months ahead.

Roll neck or cardigan fusion

Just one trick to remember when styling any shade of brown trousers with knits above the waist. Always ensure that your cardigan or sweaters are a lighter shade than your brown trousers. These are great for smart casual or relaxed fashion days. Complete the look with kitten heels or boots. Smart and cool during winter.

The brown shirt and denim finish

This combination is very stylish yet not too formal. Light hues of blue denim in the form of shirts or jackets work well. Again, revert back to darker shades of brown below the waist.

Colours like mahogany, bronze or copper are great choices of brown for your pants look. Given this is a casual look complete with clean white sneakers.

Plaid is a relaxed casual fit

Plaid shirts and brown trousers are the perfect match for any smart casual look. They just so well together. Opt for colours of reds or black and white fusion into your choice of plaid shirt.

Add Chestnut or copper brown skinny trousers and you have a great pairing. This look actually suits flared trousers in similar shaded of brown.

