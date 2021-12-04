Fashion outfit ideas for lazy days off

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to dress down for those important lazy days off. We all have days where we want to stay at home and lounge around in our comfy gear. While we love getting dressed up,

it can be more hassle than it’s worth. If you are looking for outfit inspiration for when those lazy days hit, keep on reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out.

Quick Tips

Stock up on your leggings. You can wear them with anything, they are super comfortable and great for mornings when you are in a rush. If you want something fancy, however, you can always get ones in faux leather.

Embrace your glasses. They can save you time putting in contacts in the morning and can also act as a super cute accessory. They can frame and define your eyes so much that you may not need to use makeup. Just throw on some gloss and you’re all set.

Look for oversized tees. These will be your best friends on lazy days. You can wear them with your leggings and slip on a pair of trainers when you need to head out.

Also, swap out your thin socks for thick ones. No matter where you are, throwing on some thick socks is perfect for keeping you warm and cosy.

Faux Leather Leggings And Tee

You might not think of comfort when it comes to leather leggings. However, they are more comfortable than you’d think. And you can style them just as you would your regular cotton leggings. Just slip on a graphic tee, your thick socks and pop yourself on the couch in comfort.

Leggings And A Long Sleeve Top With Vest

As well as your leggings, vests are also a wardrobe staple. They are a sneaky way of keep cosy without compromising on style. Even in icy conditions, you’ll be amazed on how well your puffer vest can keep you warm.

Getting on in a neutral colour will ensure that it works with the rest of your wardrobe. For the ultimate lazy look, pair your vest with a long sleeved top, your black leggings and some trainers.

