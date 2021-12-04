Cardi B takes on role of creative director of fashion at Playboy

In Irish fashion news, lifestyle brand Playboy has unveiled Cardi B as their first ever creative director in residence. The 29-year-old rapper will oversee the artistic direction of co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collection that will include digital editorial, experiential activations.

As the lifestyle and co-branded merchandise of Playboy continues their journey of global expansion, both Playboy and the PLBY Group’s direct-to-consumer fashion and sexual wellness business are expected to expand respectively in the coming 12 months

Commenting on Cardi B’s new appoint Ben Kohn who is Chief Executive Officer at PLBY Group said “Cardi B is a creative genius, and we are absolutely thrilled and honoured to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy..

Ben continued” Through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand.”

The New York music star will also be known as the founding creative director of Playboy’s new creator-led platform titled “Centerfold.

This new Playboy platform which will launch in January 2022, and is designed to let creators to expand their own community along with them being able to build on their own personal content and e-commerce business.

Talking about her new appointment, Cardi B added “Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what Centerfold is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

Before now, Playboy had worked on a few previous collaborative collections in trying to reach out to areas of the market and attract new customers. They continue to work with Manchester based online fashion e-commerce retailer Missguided for co-branded collections.

