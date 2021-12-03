Machine Gun Kelly launches his debut nail polish line

In Irish fashion news, American rapper and singer Machine Gun Kelly has just unveiled his own nail polish range. The 31-year-old from Texas has launched his new beauty pieces that he hopes will inspire all sexes to embrace the great nail polish look.

Colson Baker (AKA) Machine Gun Kelly who is dating American actress Megan Fox can be often seen sporting nail polish as part of his fashion and beauty look.

The star’s new creation has been Inspired by his own personal creativity and passion for style which he wants to share as part of his new nail polish line.

His new polish is genderless and has been released under the UN/DN LAQR brand. In a media statement supporting the release of his debut nail polish line, the rapper is quoted in saying he was inspired to create his own nail polish collection, one that doesn’t conform to age and gender norms set by traditional nail brands and fully embraces self-expression and creativity without commitment.

The statement continued “Machine Gun Kelly shared the reason he decided to break into the nail industry. “I don’t like to just stop at clothes when it comes to expressing who I am. Nail polish serves as a true vessel of self-expression. I can express myself one way today and do it all again tomorrow with something different.”

“When I do my nails, that’s me wearing my own thoughts and making a statement. To me, polish is not just a colour, it’s an intention. Every colour has a purpose.”

The Houston born star’s debut collection said that colours used in his debut collection are not based on popular trends Instead these shades and designs are eternally beloved.

Machine Gun Kelly’s new polish collection features 10 shades that include neutrals, pops of colour, soft pastels and specialty top coats.

His splatter polishes also allow the user to mix and match styles with various solid other polish colours. You can now purchase pieces from the new Machine Gun Kelly’s new polish collection over at undnlaqr.com.

