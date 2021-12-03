Giorgio Armani to ban wool from 2022

In Irish fashion news, Italian fashion house, The Giorgio Armani Group have announced that from next year they will be completely banning the use of Angora wool from their fashion lines.

What is Angora wool

According to Wikipedia, Angora wool hair or Angora fibre refers to the downy coat produced by the Angora rabbit. While the names of the source animals are similar, Angora fibre is distinct from mohair, which comes from the Angora goat. Angora fibre is also distinct from cashmere, which comes from the cashmere goat

Armani will not include Angora wool in their A/W2020 fashion collection and thereafter This along with their ban of using fur is part of the company’s policy committing to protecting the environment.

About Armani

Giorgio Armani founded this international fashion house back in 1975. They are today one of the most loved and recognised luxury fashion clothing and accessory makes in the world. Forbes value The Giorgio Armani Group at over €6 billion euros.

In a media statement announcing this news, the 87-fashion design commented “I am pleased to announce the abolition of angora wool from all the collections of the Armani Group, testimony to our tangible commitment in monitoring our production with respect to protecting the natural world. I have always believed in innovation and research of new materials and innovative methods for processing traditional raw materials.”

Armani move towards total sustainability

Back in 2016, The Giorgio Armani Group struck a deal with the Fur Free Alliance, where the fashion group agreed plans to remove the use of animal fur from all its products starting later that year.

This move comes as the latest steps taken by The Giorgio Armani Group in promoting sustainable fashion across their supply chain. The company are also a main signatory of the Fashion Pact signed at the G7meeting back in 2019. In the middle of this year, Armani also agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as part of their production.

