PETA name Billie Eilish as their Person of the Year 2021

PETA name Billie Eilish as their Person of the Year 2021.

In Irish fashion news, American singer & songwriter Billie Eilish has been named Person of the Year for 2021 by PETA. The 19-year-old Californian star has become the youngest person ever to be coveted with this award.

According to PETA, Billie has been “championing animal rights, never staying silent about injustice, and using her influence to push the fashion industry to recognise that cruelty is never in style.”

In a media statement released Ingrid Newkirk who is president of PETA, she commented “Billie Eilish is making sure that the party’s over for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur, and silk,”. “PETA is happier than ever to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them.”

PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) was founded back in 1980 in the US and play an intricate part in campaigning for animal rights. The organisation that employs nearly 400 people globally gets a check on all the leading fashion houses and fashion stores to ensure the clothing they sell is both ethically sound and animal cruelty free.

The animal rights organisation used Billie’s own pursuit in promoting the rights of animals across her own fashion and beauty endeavours as one of the main reasons to award this young talented singer with the prestigious award.

As well as being the youngest person to receive this award, Eilish is also the youngest person to chair the Met Gala which she did earlier this year in 2021. The singing star teamed up with Oscar de la Renta for a be-spoke vegan silk-free gown based on the condition he would ban fur products in his future clothing lines.

Eco friendly Billie Eilish recently teamed up Air Jordan for a shoe collection with American sports fashion house Nike. The singer announced that her sustainable edition of shoes was constructed using vegan and recycled material. Eilish’s own perfume by the same name contains no animal ingredients and was not tested on animals.

In a recent interview with the UK edition of fashion magazine, British Vogue, the music singer talked about her own decision to go vegan. Billie is quoted in telling Vogue “I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry. I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and not doing anything about it.”

PETA name Billie Eilish as their Person of the Year 2021 : Irish fashion news