Kim Kardashian to receive People’s Choice Fashion Icon Award 2021

Kim Kardashian to receive People’s Choice Fashion Icon Award 2021.

In Irish fashion news, it’s been announced that American fashion and beauty entrepreneur Kim Kardashian is to be receive a Fashion Icon Award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards 2021.

The 41-year socialite, model, and businesswoman is set to receive her award for her contribution to style, fashion and beauty. The mum of four children operates her successful fashion beauty brands that include her shapewear brand, SKIMS, her makeup line, KKW Beauty along with her KKW Fragrance line.

The Californian billionaire and one of the stars of TV reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has been selected for this award according to the organisers because of her “keen fashion sense, unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade,”

Executive Vice President of Live Events, Specials and E! News, Ms Jen Neal commented that when it comes to fashion, trailblazer saying “for nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry”

Jen added “For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honour Kim with this year’s People’s Fashion Icon’ award.”

The past couple of years has been someone turbulent for Kim which saw her split from her husband and musician Kanye West earlier this year. Kim Kardashian will now follow in the footsteps of previous winners, Fashion designer, Victoria Beckham, Singer Gwen Stefani and American actress Tracee Ellis Ross and will be the fourth recipient of the award

The 47th People’s Choice Awards is set to take place in the US this coming Tuesday, 7th December 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Kim Kardashian to receive People’s Choice Fashion Icon Award 2021 : Irish fashion news