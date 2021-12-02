Fashion tips to help find the perfect trench coat

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to help you find that perfect trench coat. When it comes to your winter wardrobe, you need a good coat to keep out the chill. And what better option to go for than the stylish trench coat?

But, when you have a petite frame, there are certain things you need to consider. Keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland for find out how to choose the perfect trench coat for petites.

Choose The Right Length

First things first, we need to talk about the length of your trench coat. Short trench coats usually stop a little past your hips. Medium trench coats are the most classic design and usually fall at the knee or slightly below it. Long trench coats, or maxi coats, likely reach your mid calf.

There is a common myth that petite people should not wear long coats. This can be solid advice. Obviously when your coat is short enough, your legs can look longer.

However, going longer can look flattering on petite body types. As long as you follow some style rules. They should never be long enough that they overwhelm your frame. And they work best with heels three inches or longer.

Consider The Fabric

When we think of trench coats, it’s typical that Burberry will come up. For traditionalists, there is only one true trench coat. And that is one that is 100% cotton gabardine as invented by Burberry.

Today, we are spoilt for choice. A wool trench coat will cost more than a cotton one and can be a great investment piece. A leather one will keep out the chill on winter days. And, if you are on a budget, there are plenty of synthetic materials out there. Or, you might get lucky when second-hand shopping.

Best Colour

This is where personal preference can come into play. You can go the traditional route and stick with beige. But you don’t have to limit yourself. If you are looking for something that will stand out this winter, go for a hue that complements you. People with dark hair look good in bright colours. Pale complexions are more suited to pastels.

