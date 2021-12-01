Vanessa Hudgens fronts new Fabletics velour collection

In Irish fashion news, American actress Vanessa Hudgens has jumped in front of the cameras to front Fabletics first lifestyle velour range.

The 32-year-old Californian beauty is seen posing in a range of shots promoting pieces that make up Fabletics new 70’s inspired fashion range.

Fabletics new 32 mix-and-match collection comes in 5 colours. Each are complimented using soft materials and according to Fabletics are “unexpected silhouettes” in a bid to redefine loungewear.

Fabletics which was founded back in 2013 by Kate Hudson, Adam Goldenberg, Don Ressler. They are an on-line and in-store universal active-lifestyle brand that sells both men’s and women’s sportswear, footwear and accessories,

This new collection from the American activewear brand includes an assortment of best-selling styles and new silhouettes.

The range includes a mix of bodysuits, cosy onesies, biker shorts along with high-waist bottoms and wide-leg jumpsuits.

Fabletics are keen to spotlight “lifestyle and versatility” within this new range by including lightweight fabrics that are constructed using velvety material.

In a media statement supporting the release of the new Fabletics range actress Vanessa Hudgens said “This Velour collection is so incredible that when I put it on, my entire vibe changes,”

Vanessa added: “I was beyond ecstatic when Fabletics approached me about being the face of this campaign and even more excited when I saw the pieces in person. Once you feel this Velour fabric, you’ll never want to wear anything else.”

Vanessa can be seen throughout Fabletics multimedia campaign, donning a wide range of their new cosy items. Fabletics’ Chief Merchandise and Design Officer, Felix del Toro commented “Following the successful launch of Fabletics Lounge, we continue to incorporate lifestyle pieces into our current offerings and we’re confident that consumers will love the look and feel of Velour.”

The new Velour by Fabletics collection which caters for ladies aged between 18 years to 45 years can be viewed and purchased now directly at Fabletics.com.

