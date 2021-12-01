How to build your own perfume fragrance collection

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to show you simple ways to build your own ladies perfume collection. For those of you who delight in olfactory engagement, choosing the ultimate fragrance can be difficult.

And while some people opt for a signature scent, there is a growing trend of having a fragrance collection. This may seem daunting, especially if you are new to perfumes and scents. So, here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland, we’ve put together some tips to help you build the ultimate fragrance collection.

What Are Fragrance Categories?

When choosing the right perfume for you, you typically have two options. These are eau de toilette (EDT) and eau de parfum (EDP). The distinctions between the two comes down to concentration levels of materials.

EDPs are more concentrated in raw materials and therefore last longer as well as being more intense. However, they are also more expensive. EDTs have a shorter shelf life and are less intense than EDPs. But this can vary from skin to skin.

When it comes down to choosing between EDTs and EDPs, you should consider what type of fragrance you want – synthetic or natural. Most big-box fragrances are synthetic, while independent ones are natural.

For natural ones, EDP works best. EDTs work best with synthetic aromas as these can be overbearing. As EDTs are less concentrated than EDPs, they are easier to wear.

Fragrance Notes

Formulators of perfumes break down a fragrance into notes, which can affect the way you smell. There are three notes to keep in mind: top, middle (heart) or base.

Top notes are the first thing you smell. Middle notes add body and give fragrance character. And your base tones ground your fragrance and provide depth.

What To Consider When Building A Fragrance Collection

Finding your signature fragrance is a subjective experience. You can begin by asking yourself, ‘what is attractive to you?’. Finding a scent is a personal experience that can tap into your subconscious.

Try to expose yourself to different scents to see what ones you like. Next, think about fragrances as something that sets a mood. They can be a final touch to a killer outfit and become an invisible piece of your wardrobe. If you try on a fragrance in a shop, go home and can’t stop thinking about it, buy it. it’s calling out to you and may become your signature scent.

Shopping Tips

While we have mentioned signature scents, some people can have different fragrances to suit different occasions or activity. If you are travelling somewhere new, buy a new fragrance. This way, you will always remember the place whenever you smell it.

When it comes to shopping online, it can be helpful to have an understanding of fragrance language. Look at reviews and, where possible, try to obtain a sample to try out. Having a different person’s viewpoint can introduce to fragrances you may not have tried before.

