Adidas and Ivy Park unveil Halls of Ivy collection

Adidas and Ivy Park unveil Halls of Ivy collection.

In Irish fashion news, Adidas and Ivy Park have unveiled their fifth collaboration titled Halls of Ivy. Like their previous fashion collection, Adidas x Ivy Park collection the new “Halls of Ivy” includes their latest styles that cater for men, women and children.

The new Halls of Ivy collection from Adidas comes with a marketing campaign which takes inspiration from their new tag “Welcome to the HALLS of IVY.”

According to both fashion houses, their new concept is HALLS of IVY which is a figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now and where you aspire to be.

This partnership between the German sports fashion house and American singer Beyoncé is somewhat of an on-going fashion collection between the two.

The new Halls of Ivy collection features singer and actress Beyoncé, Ava Phillippe, Natalia Bryant, Deacon Phillippe, and Jalen Green and James Harden.

The key colour choice from the new Halls of Ivy collection comes in an exciting shade of green that also features glen plaids, houndstooth patterns, and structural tailoring which are reimagined to slot into its sportswear designs.

Watch out pieces from this new exciting collection are their patchwork puffer jacket, a bralette, a pair of knitted pants, a sequin duster, a cool romper, as well as their faux leather skirt and bodysuit.

Over to their footwear range and their IVP Savage sneaker is one to look out for. This collection also includes updated styles of their IVP Super Sleek sneaker and the IVP Super Sleek Boot.

The new Halls of Ivy collection is the fifth IVY PARK collection which will launch exclusively online at adidas.com on the Thursday 9th December 2021. One day later on Friday 10th December 2021 will see the global launch of the Adidas and Ivy Park “Halls of Ivy” collection

Already, 40-year-old Beyoncé, who founded Ivy Park, has taken to her social media account to share snippets of what we can expect from the new IVY PARK collection number 5.

Adidas and Ivy Park unveil Halls of Ivy collection : Irish fashion news