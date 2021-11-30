Must have handbag designs to own this winter

Must have handbag designs to own this winter.

Here at Irish fashion news, we are going to take a look at handbag designs that are going to dominate this winter. It’s never too early to keep up to date with fashion trends. And the offerings in handbags for this winter are all about practicality.

Instead of focusing on the ‘it’ bag, they are all about making your choice of bag work for you. Keep reading to know what bags will be taking over your winter wardrobe.

Drop In The Bucket Bag

We all know what a bucket bag looks like. There have been many different takes on this classic style. This season, expect your bucket bag to reign supreme in your wardrobe.

Your bucket bag will become an integral part of your wardrobe, and the designs are as beautiful as ever. Expect to see leather that is smooth but has a glossy finish and studded with contrasting stitch details.

In The Palm Of Your Hand Bag

Much like your bucket bag, your clutch is another classic bag style. Quite literally a handbag, grown-up clutch versions have been dominating catwalks. And they are reminding us to take only what we need. If you are worried about the security of your everyday essentials, don’t be. Sturdy top handles, flaps and zippers are enough to keep everything secure.

Embrace The Crochet Craze

Unless you have been living under a rock, you will know that crochet is everywhere. From tops, to dresses to even skirts, crochet has been dominating our wardrobes for some time. However, if you are not quite ready to deck yourself out in crochet, you can just keep it to your accessories.

All of you lovers of all things craft will rejoice as crochet bags are another trend that will take over our wardrobes. And if you think that they only belong at the beach, think again. They look just at home in your everyday wardrobe.

Oversize It

Maybe oversize is just the right size? After all, it works on clothing, why not our accessories as well? If you love the oversized trend that has been all over the fashion scene lately, you will love this bag trend. designers have been making the case for large tote bags and incorporating them into their catwalk shows.

Must have handbag designs to own this winter : Irish fashion news : Teenage fashion Ireland