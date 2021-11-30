Gucci family condemn House of Gucci film

In Irish fashion news, the remaining heirs of the late Aldo Gucci have come out and slammed Ridley Scott’s film House of Gucci. The surviving members of the Gucci empire have lashed out and said they are extremely unhappy with their representation in the black buster film about the life of fashion maestro Aldo Gucci.

In a media statement released on Monday 29th November 2021, by heirs of Aldo Gucci said they were disappointed by the lack of consultation with the family by the film makers along with their portrayal as “thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them” The Gucci family statement went on to say “This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”

The Gucci family also stated their unhappiness at the film, but also laid into statements from cast members who seemingly defended Patrizia Reggiani, who they see as an indulged victim trying to survive in a male and male chauvinist corporate culture. The House of Gucci which was released in cinema’s earlier this month was directed by leading British film director Ridley Scott.

The film sees The God Father star, Al Pacino portraying Aldo Gucci. British actor Jeremy Irons plays Aldo’s brother Rodolfo, while actor Adam Driver plays the part of Aldo’s nephew Maurizio who took over Gucci until he was murdered back in 1995 by an assassin hired by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani who is portrayed in the movie by Lady Gaga.

Patricia Gucci who is the only daughter of Aldo, had previously come out and accused Ridley Scott of “stealing the identity of a family to make a profit”. Scott has since dismissed this criticism, taking note of the Gucci family’s own chequered history.

Patrizia Reggiani who was released from prison back in 2016 has also said she is disappointed that she was never consulted about parts of the film. Even though the Gucci family have condemned the film, they have stopped short in saying they plan to take any legal action against the production company.

The House of Gucci is based on the 2002 nonfiction book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by novelist Sara Gay Forden.

