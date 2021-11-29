Wonderbra coming to Marks & Spencer this December

Wonderbra coming to Marks & Spencer this December.

In Irish fashion news, High street and online fashion giant Marks & Spencer will introduce Wonderbra as part of the lingerie line-up next month.

The American based lingerie brand is just one of the many well known fashion outside brands that the British retailer will add to their intimate collection from December 2021.

Already British brand Sloggi and Swiss brand Triumph are available to buy at Marks & Spencer. M&S which was founded in the UK back in 1884 operate 17 stores across Ireland and employ over 2000 people.

The Wonderbra first gained notoriety in Ireland back in 1994 when supermodel of the day Eva Herzigova took to our screen and billboards across Ireland promoting this super push up bra with her “Hello Boys” campaign.

Since then, this leading bra piece has gone on to sell millions of items across the globe. Director of guest brands at Marks & Spencer from the UK & Ireland, Neil Harrison believes the Wonderbra could help attract more shoppers to the retailer’s successful lingerie department.

According to Marks & Spencer research, one in three women in Britain buys their bras from them. Incredibly M&S also sell more than 70 million pairs of knickers each year in the UK.

Back in June of this year, Marks & Spencer unveiled their Nothing Neutral About It” video campaign that celebrates their extensive range of skin-tone matching underwear. Marks & Spencer are stockists of a large selection of ladies, men and children’s fashion and accessories

