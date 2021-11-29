Calls for e-commerce platform WISH to be banned

Calls for e-commerce platform WISH to be banned.

In Irish fashion news, there are calls by leading French politicians for American e-commerce platform WISH to be banned for not complying with European regulations.

A large number of politicians in France as well as the French Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) have told search engines and app stores in France to delist the Wish e-commerce platform sighting product safety concerns as the main reason for the ban.

The has come about after 100 products sold through the Wish site were followed and sampled by the DGCCRF (Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control) which is part of their on-going investigation into the way the company operates in France.

The DGCCRF have found that Wish has violated the rights of consumers by listing and selling products which do not comply with EU regulations.

In a report published by Euractiv in France, the American e-commerce platform will shortly be delisted from online search result pages on Bing and Google. It will also disappear from App Store and Play Store. However, users will still be able to search it through their direct URL.

In a media statement released by the French secretary of state for digital, Cédric O, supported by fellow French ministers Bruno Le Maire and Alain Griset it stated, “The dereferencing of Wish offers from search engines and that of its app considerably reduces the risk of a consumer stumbling upon offers of dangerous products on its sites. Either it complies with consumer protection rules, or we will go even further.”

Wish which was founded in 2010, is a US based online e-commerce platform, facilitates transactions between buyers and sellers. You can purchase many household goods and fashion items on this third-party platform. In recent years is has gain great popularity with European consumers given it’s affordable and extensive list of products.

The Directorate-General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control in France conducted an investigation found concerns over family-related products. This included that ninety five percent of electrical devices and toys inspected were found as non-compliant with EU standards.

A staggering forty five percent of toys along with ninety percent of appliances were deemed dangerous. Jewellery sets, a child’s mermaid costume along with LED Christmas lights for set as examples of non-compliance.

The study also showed that American e-commerce platform WISH did not “satisfactorily” comply with its obligations as a distributor, in relation to product withdrawals and recalls.

It reported that, in most cases, goods reported as dangerous were withdrawn in 24 hours, however, were still available through the site “under a different name and sometimes even from the same seller.”

According to the DGCCRF, back in July they attempted to reach out Wish and gave them 2 months to comply with mandatory obligations of the EU.

However, this seems to have fallen on deaf ears with the French government now delisting their platform in France who according to the DGCCRF will protect consumers and effectively fight against unfair competition from economic operators that flout product safety regulations.

They went to state that either Wish complies with consumer protection rules, or they will go even further and move from dereferencing to banning the site on French territory.

With France being part of the EU, it is expected that other countries within the European Union to follow suit unless Wish address their concerns.

Calls for e-commerce platform WISH to be banned : Irish fashion news