Harry Styles named world’s most popular style icon for 2021.

In Irish fashion news, UK singer and actor, Harry Styles has been named the most popular dressed style icon in the world.

The One Direction star has eclipsed American singer Billie Eilish to take the top spot of the best dressed celebrity in a research conducted by website Money.co.uk.

The 27-year-old singer has topped the list of well-known celebrities where people have taken to online search engine Google looking for fashion inspiration

The research that takes in 27 countries, includes Ireland, the United Kingdom America, Canada and Spain. Only this month, the One D frontman launched his own beauty brand called Pleasing. This saw the release of his own a nail polish, a skin serum and a steel roller for lips and eyes.

Styles his is well documented for his love of flamboyant fashion is often snapped in fashion pieces designed by lots of the world’s leading luxury fashion houses including Gucci.

This survey will come as a shock to Billie Eilish fans who thought she would top the poll. However, it wasn’t meant with Harry pipping her to the number one spot.

The analysis, carried out by Money.co.uk, uses search data from Google to find out which celebrity outfits have been looked up the most online on Google in 27 counties.

The Money.co.uk results show individual country’s most popular style icon for 2021. According the survey, this monitors results of fashion behaviour in searches for celebrity fashion dress for the past year.

Top Ten List 2021 

Number 1: Harry Styles : Up 1 place from 2020
Number 2: Billie Eilish: Down 1 place from 2020
Number 3: Ariana Grande: Up 2 places from 2020
Number 4: Kim Kardashian: Up 2 places from 2020
Number 5: Kendall Jenner: Up 3 places from 2020
Number 6: Kylie Jenner: Down 2 places from 2020
Number 7: Cardi B: New entry for 2021
Number 8: Rihanna: New entry for 2021
Number 9: Jisoo from Blackpink: New entry for 2021
Number 10: Justin Bieber: New Entry for 2021

Surprisingly enough, music and fashion Icon Lady Gaga dropped 8 places to number 11 in this year’s findings in a year where her movie hit House of Gucci was released in cinemas around the world.

 

Photos courtesy of Harry Styles Instagram 

